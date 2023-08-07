A reenactor at Fort Roberdeau explains how soldiers would have loaded a gun during the relvolution.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Visitors at Fort Roberdeau in Blair County will be able to see the Revolutionary War in action this weekend.

From Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 13, the historic fort will host reenactments of Revolutionary War battles and 18th-century life.

The event will take place each day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a major battle to occur each afternoon at 3 p.m.

The program will tell a story based on local events and guests will be immersed in field camp life as they can visit the American Patriot and British Loyalist encampments. The Colors will be raised over the Fort on Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 AM signaling the start of the program.

Guests can bring lawn chairs to watch the action and are invited to arrive early and stay through the afternoon.

More information about the event can be found on Fort Roberdeau’s website.