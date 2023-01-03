HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — So many veterans organizations need more members right now, so if you’re a veteran looking to give back, you’re in luck.

And one veteran group is giving back to another group that’s in desperate need of more people — nurses.

The Huntingdon Forty and Eight veterans organization is doing its best to battle the shortage of nurses.

“We reach out to the local high schools,” Commander Brian Bassett said. “And we find nurses, training candidates who want to go to school. And what we do is we give them $1,000 a year to help them toward their books.”

The annual scholarship is in addition to a nurse training program, child welfare and youth sports programs that they all sponsor.

But the issue is the group is short on members itself, which is why Bassett is looking for more knowledgeable service members to help him out.

“There are two of us running the local organization,” Bassett said. “We need more members desperately. We need people to help us run the child welfare program and the nurses’ training program.

He said he’s looking for younger people to come in and take over, especially those who know the Huntingdon area well.

“We’ve lost people because they got old and they passed away,” Bassett said. “They were warehouses of knowledge, and I miss them.”

For those interested in joining, visit the Huntingdon Veterans Affairs office, or call Bassett at 814-643-1360.

“They need to just show us a DD214, which is a discharge paper with honorable service,” Bassett said. “Or, they can be active if they have the time and the inclination to get involved. We’ll take them.”

Forty and Eight started as an honor society in the American Legion, Bassett said, before becoming its organization. His local group doesn’t have a headquarters or building.

Its name is short for The Society of Forty Men and Eight Horses, according to its website. It was founded in Philadelphia in 1920 and gets its name from the French Army box cars used to transport American soldiers during World War I.

These cars were known as “forty and eights” to refer to forty soldiers and eight horses being carried on just one car at a time.