ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been arrested and one is wanted after a delivery resulting in death investigation, Altoona police report.

Police were called in March to the 1200 block of 14th Avenue where a 42-year-old was found dead from an overdose and they spoke with witnesses. An autopsy showed the cause of death to be a multi-drug overdose of fentanyl, meth, xylazine and mitragynine.

Through interviews, police said the 42-year-old bought and used the drugs with several people.

Police said that Calvin Ward admitted to selling heroin to the victim through Nicole Robinson and David McCool. McCool allegedly admitted to buying and using meth with the victim.

According to the report, Mitchell Carbaugh claimed two cell phones at the scene were his. When police called a number associated with the victim, they said one of Carbaugh’s phones rang. he then admitted they were the victims and that he also discarded a syringe he initially told police belonged to the deceased.

It’s important to note that David McCool is currently wanted by Altoona police.

Police announced the following charges were filed.

David McCool

DAVID MCCOOL: Drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Calvin Ward

CALVIN WARD: Drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole Robinson

NICOLE ROBINSON: Drug delivery resulting in death, criminal conspiracy to delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell Carbaugh

MITCHELL CARBAUGH: Criminal conspiracy for hindering apprehension/prosecution, hindering apprehension/prosecution, tampering with evidence.