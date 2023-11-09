PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Four Central Pennsylvania residents were sentenced in federal court on Wednesday for drug trafficking and distribution charges.

All four of these cases were in relation to a nine-month investigation of a drug pipeline from California to Pennsylvania, spanning across Jefferson, Clearfield, Cambria, Elk and Allegheny Counties.

Chad Gasbarre, 37, of Dubois, was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted of dealing over a pound of methamphetamine.

Christina Shaffer, 55, of Syksville, was sentenced to 70 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted of dealing over a pound of methamphetamine.

Melvin Shelander, 33, of Kersey was sentenced to 28 months of imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release after being convicted of dealing over a pound of methamphetamine.

Jeffrey Peters, 68, of Hyde Park was sentenced to 23 months of imprisonment followed by two years of supervised release after being convicted of distributing over two pounds of methamphetamine. An additional 46 grams of methamphetamine was seized from Peters’ vehicle during a traffic stop on April 6, 2021.

The investigation, which ultimately led to 47 arrests, discovered that multiple Pennsylvania residents and people from the West Coast were involved in the distribution of illegal substances including methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana from 2020 through August 2021.

Three others from California involved in the pipeline were sentenced on Nov. 8 after being convicted of charges related to drug distribution and money laundering in the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania and will all face jail time.