SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2.
Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:
- Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence
- Matthew Miller, 44, of the Somerset area — wanted for DUI
- Brooke Pearson, 47, of the Berlin area — wanted for drug charges
- Bryan Rugg, 39, of the Somerset area — wanted for hazardous/physical offense
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 914-445-1413.