SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Sept. 2.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people:

Timothy Taylor, 35, of the Somerset area — wanted for tampering with evidence

Matthew Miller, 44, of the Somerset area — wanted for DUI

Brooke Pearson, 47, of the Berlin area — wanted for drug charges

Bryan Rugg, 39, of the Somerset area — wanted for hazardous/physical offense

Wanted on warrants in Somerset County as of Sept. 2 (source: Somerset County Department of Emergency Services)

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Warrant Tip Line at 914-445-1413.