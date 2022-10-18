CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is facing charges after police say the “814 Pred Hunters” group claimed he was trying to meet who he thought was a 15-year-old, making him the fourth person in less than a month to be accused by the group.

According to court documents, 38-year-old David Palmgren, of Clearfield, is facing corruption of minor and unlawful contact of minor charges stemming from an Oct. 13 incident at Lawrence Park Village.

Lawrence Township Police were reportedly called to the location after 814 Pred Hunter members called 911 about a man, later identified as Palmgren, attempting to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

When police arrived, they were given another white binder that was allegedly full of messages and pictures between Palmgren and the ‘teen’ that reportedly showed he was told early in the conversation that she was only 15.

Police reported that they saw various messages from Palmgren telling the ‘teen’ about kissing her and a photo of his private parts he allegedly sent.

Palmgren’s phone was taken as evidence and he was arraigned. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 26.