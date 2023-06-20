ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day in the Central Pa region this summer, you’re in luck.

Fireworks shows, parades and other festivities are set to take place across the state, with some starting as early as Friday, July 1, and running until Saturday, July 8.

Keep reading to learn what’s happening across our area this Fourth of July weekend by county.

Bedford

“4th of July Celebration!”

When : Tuesday, July 4, from 3-11 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, from 3-11 p.m. Where: Fort Bedford Riverfront Park

The celebration will feature food, cornhole games and a variety of musical performances. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at dark. More information, including a detailed schedule for the day, can be found on AllEvents.com.

Blair

“Summer Thunder”

When : Tuesday, July 4, at 9 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, at 9 p.m. Where: DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash, located at 4352 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Tipton

DelGrosso’s Park is hosting its signature “Summer Thunder” event this Independence Day. The evening will begin with a musical pre-show at 9 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10 p.m. DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash will be open throughout the day, too. Visit DelGrosso’s website for more information.

If you can’t stop by in person, let us bring the fireworks to you. Tune in to WTAJ-TV for a livestream of the show.

“Fourth of July Celebration”

When : Tuesday, July 4, from 3-10 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, from 3-10 p.m. Where: Lakemont Park, located at 700 Park Avenue in Altoona

Lakemont Park will be home to festivities this Fourth of July. Visit the park for amusement rides, live music, food trucks, mini golf and fireworks to conclude the evening at 10 p.m. Visit AllEvents.com for more information about the celebration.

“Freedom Ride 2023”

When : Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Where: Tyrone American Legion 281, located at 1459 Lincoln Ave. in Tyrone

This Fourth of July, you can participate in Freedom Ride 2023, 10-mile bicycle ride to raise money in support of local veterans. Registration is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the Tyrone American Legion 281, and the event will occur rain or shine. Visit Freedom Ride’s website for more information, including how to register.

“Altoona Curve vs. Erie Seawolves Independence Day Celebration”

When : Tuesday, July 4, at 6 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, at 6 p.m. Where: People’s Natural Gas Field, located at 1000 Park Ave. in Altoona

The Altoona Curve will take on the Erie Seawolves this Fourth of July. Festive fireworks will follow the conclusion of the game. Tickets can be purchased on the Curve’s website.

“Star Spangled Fourth at Fort Roberdeau”

When : Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Where: Fort Roberdeau, located at 383 Fort Roberdeau Road in Altoona

Visitors can celebrate Independence Day at the only remaining frontier American Revolution-era fort in Pennsylvania. The event will feature living history demonstrations, and the fort’s nature trails and picnic spots will be open to attendants. Visit Raystown.org to learn more about the event.

Cambria

“4th of July with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra”

When : Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, at 10:30 a.m. Where: Penn Eben Park Gazebo, located at 229 W High St. in Ebensburg.

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will put on a festive performance this Fourth of July. Visit the Ebensburg PA website for more info.

Cameron

“Weekend in the Wilds”

When : Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3

: Friday, July 1, through Sunday, July 3 Where: Emporium

Cameron County residents can visit Emporium this Fourth of July weekend to listen to live music, view an art show, participate in a mud race and even hunt Big Foot. The event will also feature a fireworks show on Saturday evening at 9:45 p.m. Visit the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitor Bureau’s website for more information.

Centre

“State College Spikes vs. Williamsport Crosscutters”

When : Monday, July 3, at 6:35 p.m.

: Monday, July 3, at 6:35 p.m. Where: Medlar Field, located at the corner of Curtin Road and Porter Road on Penn State’s University Park campus.

If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with America’s pasttime, look no further than the Spikes’ July 3 game featuring a “Patriotic Fireworks Spike-tacular” show post-game. Read more and purchase tickets on the Spikes’ website.

“Central PA 4thFest”

When : Tuesday, July 4, from 9-5 p.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, from 9-5 p.m. Where: Penn State University Park campus

Live music, food courts, a parade and other entertainment will be on display across the Penn State University Park campus and downtown State College to celebrate the Fourth of July. The night will conclude with fireworks at the Pyro Field at 9:15 p.m. A map that includes parking and viewing site locations can be found on Central PA 4thFest’s website.

“Firecracker 4K”

When : Tuesday, July 4, from 9-10 a.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, from 9-10 a.m. Where: Medlar Field, located at the corner of Curtin Road and Porter Road on Penn States University Park campus

As part of the Central PA 4thFest, the Firecracker 4K run/walk is also taking place across the University Park campus this Fourth. Registration is available here, and everyone who registers before June 25 will receive a free t-shirt.

“Kids on Wheels Parade”

When : Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m.

: Tuesday, July 4, at 10 a.m. Where: corner of Locust Lane and Foster Ave.

Centre County kids have a special chance to show their patriotic spirit this Independence Day during the Kids on Wheels Parade. Parents are encouraged to help children decorate bikes, scooters, strollers or wagons for the parade. Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m., and it will end with free watermelon and parachute games at the Sidney Friedman Parklet. Visit the Centre Region Parks & Recreation website for more info.

Clearfield

“Columbia Volunteer Fire Company’s 101st Annual Firemen’s Fair”

When : Sunday, July 2, through Saturday, July 8

: Sunday, July 2, through Saturday, July 8 Where: Downtown Osceola Mills

Visit downtown Osceola Mills for a week of Fourth of July festivities, including a car show, parade, carnival games, music and other activities for children. The week will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday evening. A full schedule of events throughout the week can be found on the fair’s Facebook page.

Huntingdon

“38th Annual Downtown Huntingdon Car, Truck and Bike Cruise”

When : Monday, July 3, from 6-10 p.m.

: Monday, July 3, from 6-10 p.m. Where: Juniata College and downtown Huntingdon

Cruisers are invited to join the free car, truck and bike procession on Monday evening to celebrate the Fourth of July. Line up begins at 5 p.m. at Juniata College, and police will escort the cruise across Washington Street to park downtown. Live music will be featured. The celebration will include entertainment from a magician, Smokey Bear and more for children to enjoy. The fireworks show will begin at 9:40 p.m. More information can be found on AllEvents.com.

“Pre-Fireworks Monday Group Paddle – Petersburg-Huntingdon”

When : Monday, July 3, from 5-8 p.m.

: Monday, July 3, from 5-8 p.m. Where: Smithfield Township Riverside Boat Launch, located at 1 Pennsylvania Ave. in Huntingdon

The Juniata River Paddlers group will be carpooling to the Warrior Ridge Dam in Petersburg to paddle back to Huntingdon for a social hour at Stone Town Tavern and a view of the fireworks on Monday. More information can be found on AllEvents.com.

Jefferson

“4th of July Celebration”

When : Monday, July 3, through Tuesday, July 4

: Monday, July 3, through Tuesday, July 4 Where: Main Street in Corsica

The Corsica Volunteer Fire Company’s 4th of July Celebration will begin on Monday with a craft and vendor show, car show and Chinese auction. The event will also feature food vendors and other entertainment across the two days. On Tuesday, a parade will make its way along Main Street starting at 10:30 a.m. The evening of July 4 will conclude with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. You can learn more about the event by visiting the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page.

“Brockway’s Old Fashioned 4th of July Spectacular”

When : Tuesday, July 4

: Tuesday, July 4 Where: Downtown Brockway

Stop by the 57th annual 4th of July Celebration in Brockway this year for entertainment, music and other festivities. The event will feature local food vendors and finish with a fireworks show. Visit the event’s website for more details regarding the event.

Somerset

“Zambelli’s Fireworks Show”

When : Sunday, July 2, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

: Sunday, July 2, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Where: Vail Resort in Seven Springs, located at 777 Water Wheel Drive in Seven Springs

Somerset County residents have two fireworks shows they can attend to celebrate the Fourth of July, starting with one on Sunday evening at the Seven Springs Resort. You can view the event on the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce’s website.

“Somerset Fireworks”