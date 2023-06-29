HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you live in or are visiting the Huntingdon area for the Fourth of July holiday, there’s some events that you might want to consider.

The first one is Jams in July on Saturday, July 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The free event will be held in Bryan Park along Washington Street and you can enjoy free ice cream as well.

The second will be a car show held on Monday, July 3 throughout the whole downtown area.

It will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you’ll get to see over 120 cars on display.

More events are scheduled for later in the month.