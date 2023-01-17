CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Fox Township the fireman’s social club is now undergoing repairs after sprinkler heads were damaged.

The sprinkler heads, located in the attic, broke and the building was damaged by the water.

Luckily the Sprinklers were part of a Guardian Security System that alerted the fire company right away. The water was turned off in less than 10 minutes thanks to the fire company being alerted so quickly.

Most of the damage was in the kitchen and bar area. Officials say that the interior of the building didn’t need full repairs just some drywall, electrical outlets, and some light fixtures. At this time they don’t have an estimate for the damage that the sprinkler system caused.

However, they did share that contractors are quickly fixing issues and they are hoping to be reopened by February.