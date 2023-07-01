ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The holiday week is a time for people to get together with their families and that’s exactly what one giant family did in Blair County.

For the past 50 years, the Franco Family has hosted a family reunion every Fourth of July weekend, and they held it this year at Canoe Creek State Park in Hollidaysburg on Saturday.

Seventy-five siblings, cousins, aunts and uncles enjoyed food, drinks, music and games.

The core of the family is from Altoona, but family members traveled as far as Florida, Alabama and California to see their loved ones.

“There’s cousins here that I haven’t seen for 30 years. Some I have never met before,” said Mike Franco, who’s from Wyoming. “That’s common with a big family, but once you see each other and you know that you’re part of this family, that’s all it takes, and you’re part of the family forever.”

Mike Franco said family always comes first, and the reunion helps to keep the family bond strong.