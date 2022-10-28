BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris will be visiting Blair County Friday to sign commemorative jars of DelGrosso’s pasta sauce.

The former running back will make an in-store appearance at Hometown Market in Bellwood to promote DelGrosso Foods’ “Franco’s Immaculate Marinara” sauce. The commemorative jar celebrates the 50th anniversary of Harris’s famous play, The Immaculate Reception.

Each jar of DelGrosso Foods’ Franco’s Immaculate Marinara have Franco Harris’s image on it, including his fan base nickname “Franco’s Italian Army,” and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”

Harris will reportedly be at the market from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will sign jars of the new sauce. A jar of Franco’s Immaculate Marinara sauce costs $2 and 50 cents of each jar sold is donated to charity.

The special edition sauce is available at select stores in central and western Pennsylvania for a limited time.