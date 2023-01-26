STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police.

Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told earlier to leave, according to the charges filed by State College police.

Police said that when they arrived at the address at 8:43 p.m., they talked with Vanbelle who claimed that he came to the home because he was looking for his wallet. Vanbelle told police that after being assaulted, he left and returned with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity members.

Later police said that they were told by the resident that the fraternity forced their way through a locked glass door and immediately became confrontational. The man reported that he remembered two members, one of them being Vanbelle, punching and kicking him, according to the criminal complaint.

There was also a witness who reported that they saw Vanbelle and the other member assaulting the man, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital to get treatment for his injuries. Police obtained medical records that said he had “outward signs of injury to his face as well as the right side back” and a broken nose, the complaint reads.

Vanbelle was hit with felony charges of burglary, criminal trespass and a misdemeanor of simple assault.

Vanbelle is out on unsecured bail set at $45,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1.

It’s currently unknown if the alleged second man will face any charges.