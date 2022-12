BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A food donation could be your free ticket to watch a Penn State Altoona basketball game at the Alder Arena.

For Friday, Dec. 9 basketball game against Albion College, the men’s basketball game will be accepting food donations. Any food donations from non-students will get you free admission into the game.

All donations are going to the Ivyside Eats the Penn State Altoona Food Pantry. Students are also encouraged to donate.