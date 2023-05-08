STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The State College Borough is hosting a free movie night and you’re invited to ride your bike to the event.

The sustainable bike-in movie night is set for Friday, May 19 at dusk. Attendees can bike to the free event and then a bike valet will take their bike for them. The event will feature a screening of the movie Back to the Future.

There will also be a raffle drawing and free sustainable State College available. So, put the keys down and break your bicycle out of the garage! Ride on in to see the movie at Sidney Friedman Parklet with your family and friends. Remember to wear your helmet!

They are also still looking for volunteers for the cinematic evening. You can learn more about volunteering for the movie here.

Make sure you keep your eyes open for similar events. They already have three other movie nights scheduled for the year.