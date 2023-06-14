ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Highmark Wholecare will be hosting a free dental clinic for seniors this Thursday.

Highmark Wholecare community health workers, including mental health counselors, are teaming up with United Concordia Dental, to provide free dental exams and proactive healthy living screenings for Altoona seniors.

The state-wide mobile health and wellness tour targets wellness for seniors and includes a local partnership with Altoona-based Green Ave Towers. The clinic will take place on Thursday, June 15 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 911 Green Ave Towers.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47% of adults 30 and older have some form of periodontal disease. That rate increases to 70% for adults 65 and older. Due to job losses during the pandemic, and now the rising inflation costs, many people lack dental insurance or simply cannot afford a visit.

“With the recent end of the Public Health Emergency, we are encouraging a return to in-person care visits,” John Pepper, Highmark Wholecare spokesperson said. “The mobile tour with United Concordia Dental, along with additional on-site health resources offered in conjunction with the tour, help eliminate barriers to in-person visits making it easier for people to get and stay healthy.”

Last year, Highmark Wholecare and United Concordia performed free mobile dentistry clinics throughout the state, focusing on both seniors and children. The success of the tour has led to another summer of free clinics.