CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Pennsylvania senator has announced that he will be hosting a free license plate replacement event in Centre County.

Senator Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) will be holding the event at his district office (341 Science Park Rd.) in Ferguson Township. Residents of the 35th Senatorial District will be able to replace damaged license plates for free on Thursday, June 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot.

Attendees are asked to enter the parking lot via the Science Park Road entrance.

“If pulled over by the police, residents can be fined $120 for a damaged license plate. I want to

make these fines avoidable for constituents,” Langerholc said.

License plates are considered damaged when letters and numbers are unrecognizable from 50

feet away due to peeling, discoloration, and loss of reflectivity.

For more information, you can contact Sen. Langerholc’s office by calling 814 – 806 – 1197.