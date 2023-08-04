SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Representative Carl Walker Metzgar (R – Somerset) will be hosting a free license plate replacement event at his district office.

The event will take place on Wednesday, August 16 from 4 – 6 p.m. at his office, which is located at 1808 N. Center Avenue, Suite 200. The office is located between Walmart and Lowe’s.

“Thank you to the Pennsylvania State Police, Somerset Borough and the Somerset County Sheriffs Office for making this event possible,” Metzgar said. “Without them, residents wouldnt have an opportunity to receive this service.”

If the plate is deemed illegible, drivers will be able to receive assistance with filling out paperwork. Metzgar and his staff will then submit it to PennDOT. The replacement plates should then arrive in the next couple of weeks.

If you have questions you can call Metzgar’s district office at 814 – 443 – 4230.