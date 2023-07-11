The two free events will allow those in the Cambria County area to replace any license plate at no cost.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two free license plate replacement events will take place this July in Cambria County, hosted by Senator Wayne Langerhold of Pennsylvania Senate District 35.

The events will allow area residents to replace damaged and illegible license plates for free. All Pennsylvania license plates, including personalized and specialty plates, are eligible for replacement at no cost, according to Senator Wayne Langerhold.

The first replacement event be on Thursday, July 13, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Johnstown at the Greater Johnstown High School. The second will take place on Tuesday, July 18, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Ebensburg at the Ghost Town Trail parking lot on South Julian Street.

Senator Wayne Langerhold, Jr., is a Republican who represents Pennsylvania’s 35th senatorial district. According to Langerhold, residents can be fined $120 for a damaged license plate if pulled over by police.

“I want to make these fines avoidable for constituents,” Langerholc said.

For more information on the initiatives, you can call Senator Langerhold’s office at 814-266-2277.