(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania representatives will be hosting some upcoming license plate replacement events in Somerset and Fulton County.

Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar (R-Somerset) announced he will be hosting a second free license illegible plate replacement event on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at his Somerset district office, located at 1808 N. Center Ave., Suite 200, in Somerset.

The office is between Walmart and Lowe’s.

All drivers with illegible license plates will receive assistance in filling out the paperwork. Metzgar said his staff will then submit it to PennDOT so the new replacement plates can arrive in the coming weeks.

State Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) is inviting residents with hard-to-read license plates to obtain a free, new one at her drive-thru license plate replacement event on Monday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Community State Bank, 415 Fulton Drive, McConnellsburg.

Drivers should bring the license plate they wish to replace, valid registration paperwork and a valid Pennsylvania driver`s license or photo identification card.

License plates are considered damaged and replaceable when letters or numbers are not recognizable from 50 feet away; the plate is peeling, blistering or discolored; or the plate has lost its reflectivity.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

No pre-registration is required for either of the events.