BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Intermunicipal Relations Committee has announced that they will be offering free mulch to residents.

They will be offering mulch in May to Blair County residents. Residents can receive up to 5 yards of mulch per day. Mulch will be available for pickup at Buckhorn and Duncansville Facilities during operating hours.

The committee is unable to accommodate deliveries.

The Buckhorn Facility is located at 1860 Black Snake Rd in Dysart. This facility is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Duncansville Facility is located at 16906 Dunnings Highway in Duncansville, and is open from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Tuesdays only.

Please call (814) 941-6675 or (814) 942-7472 with any additional questions.