CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A free paper shredding event is taking place in Centre County this weekend.

The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority in Bellefonte partnered with Representative Paul Takac to offer residents the opportunity to drop off any unwanted papers on Saturday, Oct. 7.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the recycling center will only accept paper items such as documents, forms or other items that they would like shredded and destroyed.

Plastic items like credit cards will not be shredded and any drop-off containers will not be returned.