STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shoppers visiting downtown State College over the holidays will have a few more bucks to put towards gifts.

The State College Borough Council approved the 2023 Holiday Parking Program to decrease the need for holiday parking vouchers.

From Nov. 20 to Dec. 17, visitors can park for free for two hours in municipal garages. Then from Dec. 18 until Jan. 2, the borough will offer unlimited free garage meter and lot parking.

“We’re trying to encourage people to come downtown and participate in the holiday festivities as well as to shop and enjoy all that downtown State College has to offer,” State College Borough Parking Director Thomas Brown said. “In December, a lot of the students go home so the town opens up. It is a wonderful time to come downtown.”

The borough will also offer courtesy cards during this time with no penalties if a meter expires. Further details of the 2023 Holiday Parking Program can be found in the State College Borough Council’s meeting agenda here.