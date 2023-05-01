(WTAJ) — You can ride for free in both Blair County and Cambria County on Wednesday, May 3, for “Rider Appreciation Days.”

“Public transportation is essential to Pennsylvania’s prosperity. Whether it’s work, school, medical needs, or recreation, our riders recognize transit takes them there. Their continued ridership is appreciated,” PPTA Board Chairman Bob Fiume said.

“Rider Appreciation Days” is a statewide initiative of PPTA and transit agencies across the Commonwealth. Many are offering customers a complimentary bus ride on Wednesday as a show of appreciation for their continued ridership. Here’s who is offering free fares May 3:

AMTRAN

New Castle Area Transit

rabbit transit

Capital Area Transit (CAT)

Red Rose (RRTA)

Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA)

River Valley Transit (RVT )

Hazleton Public Transit

CamTran

Other promotional activities happening May 1-5:

ACTS

Will hold a raffle daily May 1-5 and award a $10 credit to the lucky winner’s Passenger Balance Account. Friday, May 5, they will randomly choose a winner from all passenger trips for the week who will win a grand prize- $50 added to their Passenger Balance Account.

Butler Transit (BTA)

May 3- Free wi-fi on buses and promo items on local and commuter lines

CAMTRAN (Cambria County)

May 3- Local radio station doing shows at transit center; Plinko game for riders

CATA, State College

Will have snacks and promotional items Monday, May 1 outside of their customer service center.

Erie MTA

May 2–5: Promotional giveaways and contests; Fare-free day May 3

Freedom Transit (Washington County)

May 2 & 3 – Snack and giveaways at Washington Transit Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fare-free day May 3, and route ride-along with giveaways

Lebanon Transit

May 3 – Free fares; prize basket giveaways

Luzerne County (LCTA)

Facebook contests Monday and Tuesday; info table with contests and prizes at transit center. Free fares on Wednesday for fixed route and ADA paratransit. Giveaways on various routes Friday, 5/5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MCTA (Monroe County)

May 3: Free fares, giveaways, one-day special price on 30-day pass ($21 for a $50 pass) and promotional displays

Pike County Transportation

Will celebrate Rider Appreciation Week a week later, May 8-12. Events will include: a Ride-along with select Pike County Commissioners and the Executive Director of Human Services. They’ll offer free rides Wednesday, May 8, and then promotional giveaways on select routes Thursday, May 9.

TransNet (Suburban Transit)

May 1–5: Promotional giveaways all week