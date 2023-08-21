STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Do you enjoy running and are you looking to experience the more scenic routes around State College?

You’re in luck! The organizers of the Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon have established a group run series for local runners to participate in. The Discovery Training Series takes place on eight consecutive Saturday mornings beginning Aug. 26.

Runners can participate to enhance their own fitness or use the series as preparation to take part in the Mountainback’s main race event, to be held on Oct. 22. The Discovery Training Series runs begin and end at various locations in Rothrock State Forest.

Each run in the series showcases one or two segments of the 12-leg relay, covering a distance that varies between 4 and 9 miles. This may also serve as an opportunity for runners to meet others and create a relay team for the October race.

Participation in the series is free. Donations may be made in support of Nittany Greyhounds, a greyhound adoption organization based in Centre County.

“The Discovery Training Series is an ideal way for runners to experience parts of the Mountainback’s 50-mile course in a low-key format with friends,” Mike Casper, director of the Tussey Mountainback event said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For the initial run on Aug. 26, interested runners will meet at 8 a.m. at the main parking lot of Tussey Mountain, on Bear Meadows Road. You can find the full schedule for events on the Tussey Mountainback Website. All eight runs will begin at 8 a.m.