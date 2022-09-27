CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WATJ) – Arize and the Downtown State College Rotary Club to hold a shred day event.

The shredding event will take place at 451 Science Park Road on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. – Noon. This community event offers free shredding services for personal documents such as bills, banking statements, credit card offers, and more.

They are also collecting monetary donations for the State College Food bank this year. Volunteers will be on-site to remove the documents from your vehicles.

Community members are asked to stay in their vehicles. Items to shred can include up to two standard-sized boxes of bank statements, scam mailings, and other personal documents.

Shred-it will have two trucks on-site to shred your personal and business documents safely and securely.