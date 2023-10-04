ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents are being encouraged to properly dispose of unwanted documents at the annual Shredding with Schmitt event.

The paper shredding event is hosted by Rep. Lou Schmitt (R-Altoona). The free service will take place at Peoples Natural Gas Field (Curve Stadium), located at 1000 Park Ave., Altoona, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 4 – 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring papers and documents in loose form. Magazines, books or trash will not be accepted. This is an event for residents only. Business donations will not be accepted.

Destroying documents that contain personal information, such as a person’s full name, address, bank account information and Social Security number, is a key step in preventing identity theft.

More than 50,000 cases of identity theft are reported each year in the United States while more than 50,000 personal data breaches occur per year. Despite these high numbers, many of the crimes go unreported.

“Destroying unwanted documents is not only a great way to clean house but also ensures documents containing personal information don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Schmitt said. “Unfortunately, identity theft happens daily but taking steps, such as destroying documents, helps stop the crime from happening.”

Donations for the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society will be accepted during the event.