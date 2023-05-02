CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Are you looking to get rid of your old tax returns? Or perhaps looking to get rid of personal paperwork?

Well, then this may just be the event for you. State Representative Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority are teaming up to hold a shredding event.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, May 13 from 8 – 11 a.m. at the authority’s Bellefonte headquarters (253 Transfer Road).

“It’s a good time to declutter your house when it comes to paperwork that you no longer need or have to keep,” Benninghoff said.

Items to be disposed of should be placed in the trunk or truck bed of your vehicle, which will be unloaded by authority employees. There is no charge to have paperwork recycled.

“The paperwork should also be loaded into containers you do not need to have returned to you,” Benninghoff added. “No plastic will be accepted, and the event is only for Centre County residents, not businesses.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Questions about this event or any state government issue should be directed to Benninghoff’s Bellefonte office at 814-355-1300.