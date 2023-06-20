ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting next week and until August their will be free swimming lessons at the Prospect Pool in Altoona.

The lessons will be provided by the Blair Regional YMCA with the help of the Altoona Rotary Club. The lessons are limited to Altoona residents and those who have free or discounted Prospect Pool passes will receive priority registration.

There will be 6 sessions held on Monday through Friday. Two classes will be held every day. The first will be kindergarten through 3rd grade from 10 – 11 a.m. The second will be for 4th – 6th grade from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Here are the following dates:

Session 1: June 26th – 29th

Session 2: July 10th – 13th

Session 3: July 17th – 20th

Session 4: July 24th – 27th

Session 5: July 31st – August 3rd

Session 6: August 7th – 10th

The session is limited to 12 people at a time and you can register by contacting Emma Rubritz, at ERubritz@BlairRegionalYMCA.org or by calling 814 – 695 – 4467 ext. 218.

The session will focus on water safety, pool etiquette, how to be a safe swimmer, floating, treading and more.