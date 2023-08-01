CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – According to the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority (CCRRA), tires being dumped in the county has been a long-standing problem.

Now, they’re offering a free tire collection event to help combat the problem. The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 16 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Residents are welcome to bring old tires to be recycled. The CCRRA is located at 253 Transfer Road in Bellefonte.

The event may be free, but it is only open to residents of Centre County. The CCRRA also noted that they will only be accepting light truck and car tires. You must register to donate old tires. You can register and find more information about the event here.

Once you register make sure to either print out your ticket or have the confirmation available on your phone for the event.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tires that are shredded or filled with mud and debris will not be accepted.