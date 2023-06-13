(WTAJ) — African Americans and community members of all races will mark the annual holiday Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, with various celebrations and events across the country and in Central Pennsylvania.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S. While Juneteenth celebrations date back to the late 1800s, it was not officially recognized as a federal holiday until 2021.

Most celebrations consist of community gatherings with food, music, activities for kids and adults and guest speakers. Here’s a list of some upcoming Juneteenth celebrations and events taking place in our region:

Bedford County

Bedford County’s 2023 Juneteenth Celebration Festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17 at the uptown Shelbyville courthouse. The festival begins at 7 a.m. with a memorial walk with several other activities planned throughout the morning and afternoon. These events include a parade, crafts, food vendors, stage entertainment and ceremonies. More information including a full schedule of events can be found on Bedford County’s Juneteenth Celebration website.

Blair County

Nonprofit Organization ArtsAltoona will be hosting a Juneteenth Vendor Fair on Saturday, June 17 at the 900 Lexington Avenue building in Altoona. The event will be free to all who attend. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., the fair will have local vendors to shop, food trucks and more. Visit the ArtsAltoona website for more information.

The Young Professionals of Blair County will be hosting a Juneteenth trivia night on Tuesday, June 20. at Zach’s Sports and Spirits in Altoona. The trivia begins at 5:30 p.m. and the questions will be about Juneteenth. The cost to attend is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members. There will be light appetizers and a cash bar. To register, visit the Blair Chamber website.

While not a Juneteenth celebration, the African American Heritage Festival is returning to downtown Altoona. The festival will take place at the Heritage Plaza from July 29 to July 30. Organizers say there will be food, vendors, education and entertainment. More information about the event can be found on the African American Heritage Festival Facebook page.

Cambria County

The Johnstown NAACP will be hosting the 2023 Johnstown Juneteenth Celebration at Central Park. From June 12 to June 19, the event will have a range of activities for the whole family including music and food. More More information about the event can be found on the Johnstown Branch NAACP Facebook page.

The Johnstown NAACP and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association will also hold a Juneteenth Music Celebration at Peoples Natural Gas Park on Saturday, June 17. From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., multiple artists, musicians, vocalists and bands. An after-party begins at 8:30 p.m. with poetry, music, a dance performance and a DJ battle. Adult tickets for the concert and after-party cost $25 while children 12 & under will be free. More information about the Juneteenth MUSIC Celebration can be found on Facebook.

Centre County

The Juneteenth Celebration Block Party will return to State College at the Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Plaza on Saturday, June 17. This is the fourth year of the celebration in the Borough of State College. The event is hosted by the State College NAACP with help from the borough, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau. More information about the event can be found on the Borough of State College Facebook page.

A Juneteenth Art Exhibit will also be available on Friday, June 16 at the Woskob Family Gallery at 146 South Allen Street. The art exhibit will be on display from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Huntingdon County