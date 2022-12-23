(WTAJ) — Freezing weather and subzero wind temperatures are expected to cause icy roadways across Central Pennsylvania on Friday, Dec. 23. The hazardous weather conditions could also cause motor vehicle accidents and close roads.

Check the below list of counties for details on accidents and traffic conditions that will continue to be updated throughout the day.

BEDFORD COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

BLAIR COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Route 553 (Ridge Road) is closed due to a vehicle accident and weather conditions, according to Cambria County 911. Injuries were reported in the accident and one person was taken to an area hospital. The roadway is closed from Plank Road to Nicktown Hill Road in Barr Township. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

CAMERON COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

CENTRE COUNTY

I-99 northbound in Centre County is now clear after a vehicle crash was reported near Exit 86 toward Waddle and Grays Woods, according to 511PA. There was a traffic disruption.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Long Run Road in Clearfield County is now clear after a vehicle crash was reported, according to 511PA. The crash occurred between Wildflower Road and Route 2049. There was a traffic disruption.

ELK COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

No vehicle accidents reported.

SOMERSET COUNTY