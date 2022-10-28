SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Giving Tuesday (November 29) is 30 days away, and The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial is excited to participate in this Global Day of Giving.

This year, the group has set a goal to raise $75,000 to support their Education Scholarship Program.

The group finds it more important than ever to make sure they are educating our current and future generations about the events of 9/11, and more specifically, about the actions of the 40 heroes aboard United Flight 93.

Ranger-guided field trips to the Memorial are offered in the spring and fall of each year. During the 2022 school year, the Friends and the National Park Service hosted over 10,000 children through education scholarships with a budget of $70,000.

Field trips offer a unique learning experience for students of all ages. In the Visitor Center, students learn about the passenger and crew members, the events of 9/11, and the Flight 93 story through exhibits and displays.

Weather and time permitting, students walk to the Memorial Plaza for a ranger led program.

From the plaza, students visit the Wall of Names and pay respect to the forty passengers and crew members. Students can visit the Tower of Voices, the monumental ninety-three-foot-tall musical instrument holding forty wind chimes, representing the forty passengers and crew members.

Virtual programming is offered year-round to students worldwide who wish to learn about the events of September 11 and the Flight 93 story.

You can visit the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial website to learn more about how you can support the Friends 2023 Education Scholarship Program.