SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial has announced a collaboration with the National Writing Project and the National Park Service to launch a several-month writing campaign for students across America.

“Write to Remember- A Call to Action” is a writing project to help teachers and students observe Sept. 11 while also forming lessons around the events that happened that day.

The National Writing Project will host a teacher/student safe website where they can access resources to write about lessons learned along with other prompts. All of the student’s writing will remain anonymous once it is uploaded to the National Writing Project, which offers a secure way to be involved in remembering Sept. 11, 2001.

Friends of Flight 93 emphasize the importance of engaging students to learn about 9/11 because there is now an entire generation with no memory of the events. They remind teachers that is a shared responsibility to the next generation to help them understand how and why the events changed history.

Registration for the event is now open, and teachers are encouraged to sign up as soon as possible.

Teachers can register for the writing project on Friends of Flight 93’s website.