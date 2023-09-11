SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial held their “Teach to Remember” on Sept. 11 to offer students more learning opportunities about the 9/11 attacks.

This was the first time Flight 93 hosted the National Learning Day program. More than 18,000 students attended from over 30 states and two schools from Canada.

The educational session included videos with family members of Flight 93 passengers and crew as well as a virtual tour of the memorial and an opportunity for students to conduct their own investigations of what happened on Flight 93.

“This year the curriculum was kind of rudimentary about the events of September 11th and the three attack sights and then we plan to continue to build on that curriculum each year so we are adding more modules for our students to be able to view,” Executive Director of Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, Donna Gibson said.

The thirty-minute public ceremony started at 9:50 a.m., with the reading of passengers and crew names beginning at 10:03 a.m., which is the time that Flight 93 crashed.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Students were also welcomed to write about what they learned as part of the 9/11 National Writing Project. This writing program encouraged teachers to form lessons around the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and help their students engage with writing prompts on things they learned.

Friends of Flight 93 emphasize the importance of engaging students to learn about 9/11 because there is now an entire generation with no memory of the events. They remind teachers that is a shared responsibility to the next generation to help them understand how and why the events changed history.