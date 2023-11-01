SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial are inviting the community to join them for their online virtual speaker forum to honor veterans.

On Nov. 9, starting at 7 p.m., Friends of Flight 93 will be hosting a virtual forum with a panel of post-9/11 veterans. The forum will focus on their experiences on 9/11 and how they use the Flight 93 story to engage and connect with the next generation.

Below is a list of the panelists that will be featured:

Doc Jacobs, author of “There and Back Again” and recipient of a Bronze Star with Valor and Purple Heart

John Hamilton, retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Office 4 and co-founder of The 9:57 Project, a nonprofit committed to perpetuating the legacy of 9/11 by engaging students and veterans in conversations about courage, resilience, service and teamwork

Rudy Salcido, a veteran with 10 and a half years of active duty service and 20 years Federal Service with the Army National Guard

Lieutenant Colonel Kate Clarke, author of “The Heart of a Soldier” and Protection Officer in Washington D.C.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

To register for the event and learn more about the panelists, visit the Friends of Flight 93 website.