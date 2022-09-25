SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Forbes Trail Brewery in Somerset County is serving up Pints for Parks as they team up with Friends of Flight 93 to help raise money for renovations to the memorial site.

The brewery served the “Giving Back Pale Ale” to visitors. One hundred percent of the proceeds from its sale went toward improving the western overlook site at the memorial, the area where they first brought the families of the passengers of Flight 93 after it crashed 21 years ago.

“It happens to be national lands day today,” Donna Gibson, the executive director of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, said. “So we have twenty-two hundred acres. 2,200 acres that we are stewards for at the Flight 93 National Memorial. So it was a great time to partner with a neighbor.”

One of the owners of Forbes Trail Brewery, Kaitlin Fahy, said that she hopes visitors enjoyed their time but also took a moment to remember the victims of Flight 93 and their families so that they are never forgotten.

“Part of being here in this location, for us is to raise awareness to it, that it’s there and what it is,” Fahy said. “Actually there was twice now since we’ve started this business where we were talking to somebody in their early twenties and they said, “oh where’s your brewery?” And we said it’s near Flight 93 and they’re like what is that?”

The drink will be available at the brewery until it runs out.