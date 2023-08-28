(WTAJ) — While the summer is full of new Hollywood Blockbusters, two classics are coming back to the big screen this September.

Fathom Events is teaming up with theaters across the nation to bring back a John Carpenter and a Rob Zombie horror movie classic for their 35th and 20th anniversary — “They Live” and House of 1000 Corpses — as part of their “Fright Fest lineup” in State College and Altoona.

State College:

“They Live” stars WWE Legend and ’80s superstar ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper as a man who has come to chew bubble gum and kick a**, and he’s all out of bubble gum.

The movie, which came out in 1988, is about an alien species attempting to take over Earth while disguised as humans. Piper, however, acquires a pair of special sunglasses that allows him to see the aliens — and the truth. OBEY? Not on his watch!

You can check out Piper and the aliens in the bubble gum scene by clicking here.

They Live will be in various theaters, on Sept. 3 and Sept. 6 at UEC Theater 12 in State College. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

According to the Fathom Events Fright Fest page, Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” will also be at UEC 12 in State College on Oct. 22 and 23 for its 60th anniversary.

Altoona

“House of 1000 Corpses”, Rob Zombie’s 2003 directorial debut, is sometimes considered “horror at its finest.” It follows a group of college kids who are on a mission to find the fabled “Dr. Satan” and they come across a murderous psychopathic family that is more than anyone could bargain for.

The movie created the spin-off/sequels about the three main killers called “The Devil’s Rejects” (2005) and “3 From Hell” (2019). You may even recognize Zombie’s wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, as one of the three from her role as Lily, the mother in “The Munsters” (2022), also a Rob Zombie film.

House of 1000 Corpses will be played at AMC in Altoona (Duncansville) on Oct. 8 and Oct. 11. For tickets and more information, you can click here.

The Fright Fest website also shows that Sung Kang’s “Shaky Shivers” will be at AMC 12 Altoona on Sept. 21.

For a complete list of events and theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website.