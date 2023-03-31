JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Works of art by local high school students are now on display at the Bottle Works Art Center in Johnstown as part of their second annual Student Juried Art Show.

“We want to provide real-world opportunities for a rising and aspiring artist. We see in schools budgets are getting cut and the first thing to go most of the time are art programming,” said Melody Tisinger, the Bottle Works Director Of Advancement and Operations. “And so we just wanted to be able to fill the gap. The Student Works Jury Art Show allows us to do that and gives kids a platform for them to be recognized for their talent.”

More than 80 art pieces from schools across the area are on display, 12 of which are from Bishop McCort and they were ecstatic when they found out their work was selected.

“I went to tell my grandma she is very into art and we did art together a lot growing up,” Ashley Rhodes, a senior at Bishop McCort said. “My grandma I really close with, she taught me how to sew and she taught me how to draw a lot of stuff too. It’s really nice.”

Some of the art that’s displayed took the artists a few weeks to complete.

“It’s basically a rendition of like the saying Man on the Moon,” Aurora Ellis, a senior at Bishop McCort said. “So it’s a girl figuratively, like sitting on the moon and looking at the earth, and it represents dissociation.”

“I did a gouache painting of Jimi Hendrix album cover for the Jimi Hendrix experience and it was inspired off of that,” Maggie Sweeney, a sophomore at Bishop McCort said.

Adding to the excitement for the students is their art work is displayed among professionals throughout Bottle Works.

“It’s really an awesome opportunity because a lot of the time, as young artists in high school, we feel like we’re not as good or like there’s lots of things we need to get better at and that like there’s a certain level that we just can’t obtain at the high school level,” Ellis said.

The exhibit will be on display until April 22nd.