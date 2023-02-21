(WTAJ)–Frontotemporal Dementia or FTD is a type of dementia caused by progressive nerve loss from the frontal or temporal lobes. It’s reaching light due to Bruce Willis’s recent diagnosis.

Dementia is the umbrella term for abnormal changes to the brain, severe enough to interfere with daily life. FTD affects around 10 to 20 percent of all dementia cases.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, this disease can develop as early as someone’s 20s. However, typically people develop the condition between their 40s and 60s.

Unlike Alzheimer’s, the early warning signs of this disease involve changes in personality and behavior. Vice President of Program and Services for Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA, Sara Murphy, said memory loss can develop later into the disease.

“We might start to see changes in their behavior. If someone was very mild-mannered and low-key, they could change to irritability, have a short fuse, or become agitated easily,” Murphy said. “In addition to, difficulty with communication, challenges with speaking, writing, comprehension.”

People with FTD can develop muscle weakness and coordination issues, which can cause problems with their chewing, swallowing, or bowel movements. Additionally, they can develop mobility issues and illnesses such as pneumonia.

Currently, there’s no direct treatment or cause for the treatment. However, the associations quote that a third of cases are inherited.

There are treatments for patients with behavior issues such as agitation, depression, or irritability. Murphy added these individuals can live a good life if diagnosed early on.

“So, unfortunately, we don’t know what causes someone with frontotemporal dementia,” Murphy said. “But we do know, they can lead a good quality life. If they have a great support system and caregivers, people with family members. They can live a good life especially, if they’re diagnosed, early enough.”

There are three subtypes. They include:

Behavior Variant Frontotemporal Dementia

Primary Progressive Aphasia

Disturbance of Motor

Behavior variant Frontotemporal Dementia is characterized by personality and behavior changes. Primary Progressive Aphasia has defined language and writing skills, speaking, and comprehension. Disturbance of Motors produces changes in muscle or motor functions.

The Association praised the Willis family for being clean and upfront about the diagnosis. That allows the community to understand there are different forms of dementia and detect diseases early on.

“This amplifies the importance of early detection diagnosis to clearly understand,” Murphy said. “What type of dementia is this in my loved one might be diagnosed with? Is there something else going on? Is there a medication, dehydration, or nutrition deficiencies?”

The Association encourages those who are affected by the disease to educate others and seek support. More information can be found on their website.