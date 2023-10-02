ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Fort Roberdeau is getting into the Halloween spirit with two events this month.

On Oct. 7, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Ft. Roberdeau in Altoona will be hosting an eerie “living history” night with the return of the fabled Fort Haunted Trail featuring characters from Altoona Area High School Astronomy Club. Halloween Adventures will kick off with Trick or Treating for students in kindergarten through sixth-grade inside the fort. There will also be a scavenger hunt.

For older guests, sixth-grade aged through adulthood, there is a spooky haunted trail with scare actors. Students younger than sixth-grade will be permitted on the trail at parental discretion.

There will be hot drinks and food for sale. Admission is $5 per individual, or $10 per carload.

On Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., join Jody Wallace, aka the Creature Teacher, to learn about the Animals of Halloween, such as bats, owls and spiders. This event is free and open to all ages. Those attending are encouraged to bring a flashlight to help them spot these spookies.