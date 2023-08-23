SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Somerset County Hazardous Materials Response Team is on scene of a train and tractor-trailer crash that happened Wednesday morning.

According to Somerset County 911, the crash happened near Cottage Lane and Carpenters Park Road, in Paint Township. The crash has caused fuel to leak into the Stony Creek River, according to dispatch.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

One person was injured in the accident and has been transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Details surrounding the cause of the crash are currently unknown.

Somerset County 911 said Scalp Level Fire Department, Windber Fire Department, Northern EMS, Conemaugh Township EMS, the Somerset County Hazardous Materials Response Team, the PA Fish and Boat Commission and Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene of the accident.