BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Winter is coming and with that more people are beginning to turn their thermostats a little more each week.

However, this winter with fuel prices doubled from this time last year many may struggle to afford heating oil and propane for the upcoming winter. The average price right now for fuel in America is $4.96 a gallon. In 2020 it was $2.07.

The price increase could cause people to move away from heating oil and propane and use other methods.

“Efficiency is a technical term I mean there are other ways to beat other than heating oil, we have space heaters as you can see behind me we have plug-in electrical heaters we have kerosene blow heaters we have radiant heat on the bottom there so there are a few other options to using oil or supplementing,” General Manager of Ace Hardware it Steve Johncola said.

When talking to Steve he said Ace Hardware is already seeing an increase in sales for these items.

“We have and as the season progresses, we are seeing also an increase in people buying insulation. they’re insulating their windows better they’re getting doorsteps and those types of things are also on the rise,” he said.

Another option for residents this year is heat pumps.

“453 percent more efficient than any other heat source you know which is taking very little electricity to compress a gas that’s refrigeration gas which makes heating and cooling,” Owner of Mount Union Lumber & Supply Dwight Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse says heat pumps are more efficient than anything else known to man and this is causing more of a need for the pumps.

“Our business has probably tripled, you know we got people coming in our installs are cleaning out into the middle of November already with the installs and it’s just hard for us to keep up,” Rittenhouse said.