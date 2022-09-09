CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Nittany Antique Machinery Association is holding its 48th Fall Show showcasing the nuts and bolts behind Pennsylvania’s century-old farms.

“It gives a lot of people a glimpse into just how difficult the business of farming was in the last century,” said Larry Harpster, president of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association. “It’s still hard work.”

At the show, antique steam engines are put to work.

“It’s our history, this whole show is American history,” said Butch Biesecker, a machinery owner.

Visitors can also see hundreds of tractors and an operating grist mill. Plus, watch fresh apples get pressed into cider, churned into butter, and taste the treats yourself.

“If we don’t have agriculture, we don’t have anything else,” said Harpster.

You’ll also find a flea market lined with local vendors.

“We’re just here having fun,” said Biesecker.

The show runs Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

You can find a full list of events here.