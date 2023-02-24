Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced that 21 public libraries will be receiving funding.

Among them is a Bedford and Clearfield County library. The funding amounts to $4,100,000 and will spread across 15 counties. The Everett Free Library, in Bedford County, will be receiving $43,253. The DuBois Public Library, in Clearfield County, will receive $72,950.

Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.

A full list of libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include:

Allegheny:

Carnegie Library of Homestead, $299,529

Northland Public Library Authority, $750,000

Oakmont Carnegie Library, $173,475

Bedford:

Everett Free Library, $43,253

Bucks:

Bucks County Free Library – Doylestown Branch, $539,660

Butler:

Evans City Public Library Association, $13,480

Chester:

Malvern Public Library, $35,489.50

Clearfield:

DuBois Public Library, $72,950

Clinton:

Annie Halenbake Ross Library, $82,800

Crawford:

Linesville Community Public Library, $31,750

Delaware:

Darby Library Co., $728,726

Northwood Public Library, $14, 811

Rachel Kohl Community Library, $190,398.31

Radnor Public Library, $47,000

Yeadon Public Library, $26,415

Erie:

Erie County Public Library, $41,608.50

Luzerne:

Osterhout Free Library, $157,500

Mifflin:

Mifflin County Library, $499,000

Montgomery:

Wissahickon Valley Public Library, $182,622.50

Monroe:

Eastern Monroe Public Library, $80,000

Schuylkill:

Pottsville Public Library, $117,000

Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in the planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy-efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.

“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming. The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”