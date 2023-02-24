HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced that 21 public libraries will be receiving funding.
Among them is a Bedford and Clearfield County library. The funding amounts to $4,100,000 and will spread across 15 counties. The Everett Free Library, in Bedford County, will be receiving $43,253. The DuBois Public Library, in Clearfield County, will receive $72,950.
Award recipients were selected through a competitive grant process. The Keystone grants help public library facilities improve their operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.
A full list of libraries receiving the Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities include:
Allegheny:
- Carnegie Library of Homestead, $299,529
- Northland Public Library Authority, $750,000
- Oakmont Carnegie Library, $173,475
Bedford:
- Everett Free Library, $43,253
Bucks:
- Bucks County Free Library – Doylestown Branch, $539,660
Butler:
- Evans City Public Library Association, $13,480
Chester:
- Malvern Public Library, $35,489.50
Clearfield:
- DuBois Public Library, $72,950
Clinton:
- Annie Halenbake Ross Library, $82,800
Crawford:
- Linesville Community Public Library, $31,750
Delaware:
- Darby Library Co., $728,726
- Northwood Public Library, $14, 811
- Rachel Kohl Community Library, $190,398.31
- Radnor Public Library, $47,000
- Yeadon Public Library, $26,415
Erie:
- Erie County Public Library, $41,608.50
Luzerne:
- Osterhout Free Library, $157,500
Mifflin:
- Mifflin County Library, $499,000
Montgomery:
- Wissahickon Valley Public Library, $182,622.50
Monroe:
- Eastern Monroe Public Library, $80,000
Schuylkill:
- Pottsville Public Library, $117,000
Grants pay up to 50 percent of eligible costs in the planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries. Examples of fundable projects include but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy-efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.
“Public libraries provide services to their communities far beyond access to books, computers, and research,” Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin said. “They’re a public staple, offering patrons spaces to hold community discussions, classrooms to learn new skills, and helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming. The Keystone Library grants will enable public libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve and benefit their communities.”