CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A renowned action sports park in Centre County will be holding a fundraiser that will benefit a local skatepark project.

On Friday, Feb. 24, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Camp Woodward, located at 134 Sports Camp Drive, will hold its open ride night and will give all fund towards the High Point Skatepark project. It costs $39 to register and can be done on Woodward’s website.

The $1.9 million skatepark will be 20,000 square feet and is going to replace a baseball field in High Point Park off of Whitehall Road. The project was announced with hopes of it being finished by the summer of this year and it has also received funding from skateboard legend Tony Hawk. Currently, $1 million has been raised for the project.

“We are so proud and excited to support a free public skatepark in our own backyard in State College,” Skateboard Program Manager for Woodward PA Chris Hayton said in a news release. “With free skateparks at High Point Park and the professional facilities at Woodward, the sky’s the limit for local skaters. I can’t wait to see the talent pool grow.”

Besides skateboarders, BMX, scooters, and roller skate riders are also invited to partake in the event. There are only 150 spots so it’s a first-come-first-serve basis. Applicants must have helmets and updated waivers.

State College native and renowned skateboarder Jake Johnson is inviting other local athletes to partake in the fundraiser.

“I’m calling in favors and getting a bunch of friends to show up,” Johnson said. “I really hope the local kids in the community come to skate with some of the best.”

A booth will be set up selling merchandise such as posters and t-shirts, plus the community can learn more about the local skatepark project.

The park will be maintained by Centre Region Parks and Recreation. If you don’t plan on attending but would like to make a donation, you still can on the project’s website.