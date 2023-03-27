ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With spring here that means many outdoor fairs are prepping to kick off, including the one in Elk County.

The fundraisers mean the start of spring projects for the Elk County Fair, that’s in Kersey off of Dietz Road, and they will benefit the fair, Elk County Fair President Jeremy Dorsey said. These are the two biggest fundraisers scheduled so far for the fair that is slated to take place from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12

The first one taking place on April 29 is a chicken barbecue that will be held with 4H Easter

Egg Hunt Ride and tickets cost $12. The second fundraiser is a gun bash that will be held May 20 and tickets cost $20 each with proceeds going towards the Mobility Project, which puts blacktops in areas to help people get around more.

More information regarding the fundraisers and fair can be found on the Elk County Fair’s Facebook page.