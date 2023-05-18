JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – The large American flag that stood above the inclined plane in Johnstown was removed because of damage to the pole, but the community is raising funds to replace it.

On Wednesday, May 17, the flag was taken down after years of wear caused the pole to rust and deteriorate. The flag stood for 34 years and was maintained by the Cambria County Transit Authority.

The total cost to replace the flagpole will come to 70,000 dollars, and donations are being accepted by the Centennial Flag Committee which first raised the flag in 1989.

Sandi McQuaide and Rosalie Danchanko were the coordinators of the original flagpole. Plans began after McQuaide returned from a fearful journey through Guatemala, where she thought she was never going to return home. McQuaide decided she wanted to see a visible sign of freedom on top of the inclined plane.

Danchanko was touched by her story and wanted her dream to become a reality by creating the Centennial Flag Committee.

“Little did I know that she wanted it to be the largest free-flying flag in the United States over the steepest incline plane,” Danchanko said.

In 1989 the committee raised enough donations within three months. A ceremony was held raising the largest free-flying flag over the steepest vehicular inclined plane in the world.

The flag committee will be asking for donations until July 4. You can sponsor a stripe for 2,500 dollars or a star for 750 dollars.

Donations can also be made online to the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies or by sending your contribution to the Community Foundation at 216 Franklinstreet, Johnstown Pa.