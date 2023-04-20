BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Funeral arrangements are now in place for former U.S. Congressman Bud Shuster.

E.G. Bud Shuster. Image provided by The Shuster Family.

According to Akers Funeral Home, public visitation is scheduled for Thursday, April 27 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The funeral home is located at 299 Raystown Road in Everett.

A public memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church at 57 Providence Street in Everett starting at 10:30 a.m.

Shuster passed away on Wednesday, April 19 at the age of 91. He was elected as a Republican to the 93rd Congress on Jan. 3, 1973, and served in 14 succeeding Congresses until Feb. 3, 2001.