CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two victims in the Cambria County fire that happened in July.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Grant Jeanjaquet and Vindy Kohan held on Saturday Aug. 5.

On July 26, a heavy fire had broken out at the family’s house on the 200 block of Fayette Street. Three residents had made it out of the house and onto the roof with a German Shepard, trying to escape.

According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, Grant Jeanjaquet had died in the fire from toxic smoke and gas. Grant was attending St. Vincent College for nursing and was employed by Conemaugh Memorial in the ER.

A couple of days later, Vindy Kohan passed away in the hospital. Vindy was a freshman at Bishop McCort.

The Mass will be held at the Our Mother of Sorrows Church, located at 425 Tioga Street, and will begin at 10 a.m.

The service will be live-streamed on the Our Mother of Sorrows YouTube channel. There will be accommodations for overflow attendance in the school hall where the live stream will be shown.

Additional parking will also be available at the Ferndale Elementary School, located at 100 Dartmouth Avenue.