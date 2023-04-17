ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Career and Technology Center (GACTC) is adding new adult classes to its 2023-2024 academic year.

The new classes include an Electrical Trades Diploma program as well as virtual and hybrid options for Medical Administrative Assistant (MAA) and Medical Assistant (MA). The GACTC said the programs are a response to the needs of area students and employers for new adult education programs.

The Electrical Trades Diploma program teaches electrical theory and gives students hands-on experience to build the skills necessary for employment. According to the GACTC, electrical trade is classified as a High Priority Occupation by the state.

The existing MAA and MA diploma programs will begin in January 2024. The MAA program will now have an online option that will have asynchronous student schedules and an in-person internship required during the last term. The MA program will also have a hybrid option requiring students to attend classes one to two evenings each week.

More information on the programs can be found on the GACTC website or by calling (814) 941-8324.